Watch Trina Serve Bodacious Bubbaliciousness In New “I Just Wanna” Video Feat. City Girls 

Watch: Trina Drops Video For “I Just Wanna”

Trina is officially back, and reminding fans why they fell in love with her in the first place.

The Miami emcee enlisted City Girls (minus JT) and Arie for her new single “I Just Wanna” and the colorful visuals could give Willa Wonka a run for his candy factory. Trina’s new single comes just a few weeks after she dropped her 7-track EP titled Blue Magic.

Check out her new video above.