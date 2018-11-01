So Sad: Gregg Leakes Wrote A ‘Goodbye’ Note To NeNe Before Undergoing Cancer Surgery

So sad…

Gregg Leakes Wrote NeNe Leakes A “Goodbye” Note

Gregg Leakes will share intimate details about his bout with cancer on Sunday’s “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” season 11 premiere.

As previously reported while details haven’t been released about what type of cancer he’s battling, NeNe previously told Bossip on WE tv that Gregg underwent surgery to remove cancer and is sticking to a vegan diet.

Now Bravo’s released a clip from the upcoming episode, and in it, Gregg’s detailing going under the knife. According to Gregg, the surgery was so dire that he had to have surgery the EXACT DAY he was diagnosed…

“I guess the scariest part about all of this is when we got to the hospital and the doctor saying that we need to do surgery on you tonight or you ain’t going to make it,” Gregg says. “And so I went over and prayed to God and I told Him, ‘If it’s time, let’s go. I don’t fear death, I don’t want to go. If my work here is finished here, take care of them, let’s go.’

and he penned a heartfelt letter to NeNe in case he didn’t make it out alive.

“I wrote a note to my doctor and I told him to give it to you if I didn’t come out…Writing that note was the hardest thing I ever did in my life.” You never know what’s in you until you at that door,” Gregg reveals in the episode. “I never thought I had it in me to fight cancer. Now, I want to beat cancer’s a**.”

WOW! Can you imagine writing a goodbye note to your loved ones?! How scary…

According to Gregg, he couldn’t have battled cancer without his real housewife by his side.

You have been my light. I couldn’t do this without you. I couldn’t. I wouldn’t even try. So I want to thank you, baby.”

NeNe previously told fans that Gregg’s cancer has been especially hard because it’s changed his attitude.

When people are sick, is it normal for them to be mean — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) October 7, 2018

They talk mean to the person that’s helping? So stressful — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) October 7, 2018

We’re glad to see that he’s in better spirits.

Sunday’s premiere looks like it’ll be pretty emotional, but fans will also meet the newest housewife Shamari Devoe when it airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.



Will YOU be watching???