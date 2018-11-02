Stephen Curry And Viola Davis Partner To Executive Produce ‘Emanuel’ Documentary About Mass Shooting At Charleston Church

‘Emanuel’ Documentary Produced By All-Star Team

A documentary about the mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church is being produced by a powerhouse team that includes NBA All-Star Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media and Viola Davis & Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions as executive producers.

According to a news release, Emanuel tells the story of June 17, 2015, when 21-year-old white supremacist Dylann Roof walked into a bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina and murdered nine African Americans during their closing prayer.

“Emanuel is an incredibly powerful film and we’re honored to come on board as executive producers,” says Curry. “The documentary highlights how a horrible tragedy can bring a community together, and spreads an important message about the power of forgiveness. Stories like this are the reason we created Unanimous and entered the entertainment space. I hope the film inspires others like it does me.”

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions added “June 17, 2015 served as a stark reminder of the power of racism. That evening, a routine bible study at Emanuel Church was a soft target based solely on the racial profile of the congregation. We, along with the country, grieved each family’s loss. Yet, miraculously, from this devastation we witnessed tremendous benchmarks of humanity. The survivors found courage to love in the face of hate. JuVee is proud to be a part of this healing and truth telling along with Unanimous Media, Brian Ivie and John Shepherd.”

“I could not have asked for better partners than Stephen, Viola, and their teams to represent this story, and more importantly, these families, and their strong faith, to the world,” says Emanuel director, Brian Ivie. “We are beyond grateful.”

The documentary features intimate interviews with survivors and family members who were left to grapple with this senseless act of terror.

Emanuel will be featured at DOC NYC on November 14 and 15. For more information on the film, please visit https://www.emanuelmovie.com.

Good to see these good folks making sure important stories are being told the right way.