Hate It Or Love It?! Neisha Neshae Assists Dre Butterz In Street Banger “Issa Fact” [Video]

Dre Buttez – Issa Fact featuring Neisha Neshae

If you’ve been on the night scene from the midwest to the A, you’ve probably heard of Neisha Neshae. If not, we’re here to feed you her latest record with Dre Butterz called “Issa Fact”. Neisha Neshae’s latest single “Poppin on the Internet” featuring Rocky Badd, has been simmering in the streets and the airwaves, and she’s already back with more heat.

Hit play and hit the comments to tell us what you think.