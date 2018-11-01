Courageous Cavalier Kevin Love Opens Up About His Struggles With Mental Health

National Mental Health Day was last month, but the conversations regarding the taboo topic must continue everyday.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love is doing his part to raise awareness by speaking out about his own battle with anxiety and depression. He revealed that he had a panic attack on the court last season, which forced him to return to the locker room.

Love told CNN,

“Beating that stigma has been something that has been great in my life. It’s been therapeutic, and it’s been good to share my experience and try to help. The biggest lesson for me since (the panic attack) in November wasn’t about a therapist, it was about confronting the fact that I needed help.”

He also thanked fellow NBA star, like Demar DeRozan , for being candid about their struggles with mental health.

Man, love and respect for opening that door for me. You’ve helped more people than you know!! https://t.co/cFjTsUHbIx — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 7, 2018

Love has partnered with Shick Hydro on a website series called “Locker Room Talk” in which he chats with other popular athletes as they attempt to break down the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.

Congrats to Kevin Love and anyone else courageous enough to seek help and share their stories.