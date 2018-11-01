Bad Girl’s Club Alum Shannade Clermont Pleads Guilty To Raiding Dead Man’s Bank Account After Paid Date (Exclusive)

Victim’s Sister Accused Shannade Clermont Of Helping To Kill Her Brother

Reality starlet Shannade Clermont admitted that she treated a deceased man’s debit account as her own personal piggy bank when he died after what the feds called a “prostitution date.”

Clermont pled guilty to one count of wire fraud Thursday in Manhattan Federal Court. As her twin sister Shannon sat in the front row, the former “Bad Girl’s Club” cast member and Yeezy model said she stole her victim’s debit card in order to go on a nearly six-month-long shopping spree and racking up about $20,000 in fraudulent charges.

“I knew my conduct was illegal and wrong,” Clermont, 24, clad in leather pants, a linen shirt and platinum blonde wig, told the judge after admitting that she “knowingly and willingly executed a scheme” to defraud.

Clermont had initially faced four felony charges, but under a deal with the government, she only pled guilty to one charge and had the others dismissed. Although wire fraud carries a sentence of up to 20 years, the judge told Clermont that the government agreed to a sentence of 12-18 months in federal prison, restitution and up to $55,000 in fines.

The model was not accused of being responsible for the victim’s death, something that incensed the more than a half dozen family members at the hearing.

“My entire family I lost because of you!” the victim’s sister raged at Clermont as the twins passed by the family after the hearing. Clermont did not respond.

The sister, who asked not to be identified, said that her entire immediate family died following her brother’s death. Her father died of a heart attack three months to the day after her brother’s passing, and her mother died of cancer three months after that.

“I will never forgive her for that,” the sister said, her eyes welling with tears. “I stand here as the sole member of my family.”

Others in court with ties to the victim questioned why Clermont didn’t do more to help their loved one as he expired.

“There was a possibility that when he got sick, all she had to do was pick up the phone and call 911,” family friend Pat Argenti told BOSSIP. “She could have saved his life. The heartlessness of this human being to just walk out – she’s an animal.”

Clermont will be sentenced in February 2019.

The twin declined to comment outside of court, but her lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman said that she regretted her crimes and wanted to move forward.

“This is a sad day for Shannade,” Lichtman told BOSSIP. “She is remorseful for her conduct. Everybody feels bad, but we know she’s not responsible for his death.”