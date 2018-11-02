Gawd Is Good: The Most Delectable Thirst Traps Of The Week – Oct. 27 – Nov. 2nd
Thirst Traps Of The Week
The thirst trap. One of the greatest inventions of Al B. Sure’s internet. It’s the process of posting a pic to let the world know you got the sauce and to maybe entice some potential baes to hop in those DMs…maybe. Whatever the case, thirst traps are generally glorious on the eyes.
We know it’s hard to keep up with all of them, so we decided to make it a weekly tradition to round up the most bae-ful, thickest, glorious thirst traps posted on the internet each week. So hit that share button, let us know you appreciate it and we’ll keep the love going.
For now, take a look and enjoy…
View this post on Instagram
I've been getting so many messages about the @shethinx panties I posted this week, I had to extend my discount and share more styles. This undergarment saves me when I get my monthly visits, (no more ruined pants, bedsheets..!) Heres the best part: #THINX helps empower and gives access to education to young people who menstruate worldwide about reproductive health and human rights. In partnership with giving back, use my discount code JEANNIE5 when you order from the link in bio. I gotchu fam 👙🥰🙌🏼 #ad see Story
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.