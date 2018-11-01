Mo Mayor Money: Kanye Donates Even More Money To Chicago Mayoral Candidate Amara Enyia

Looks Like Kanye West Isn’t COMPLETELY Distancing Himself From Politics

Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia–who was officially endorsed by Chance the Rapper–says she received yet another donation from Kanye West following his tweet where he expressed his decision to distance himself from politics.

The rapper tweeted, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

But it looks like he’s not distancing himself from the subject completely.

The new $126,460 donation to the progressive Chicago mayoral candidate was disclosed on Wednesday, per a report from NBC Chicago. Previously, West gave the campaign fund $73,540, making this recent amount almost double.

After the Illinois State Board of Elections fined Enyia for “failing to properly file quarterly finance reports in connection with her 2015 campaign for mayor,” Kanye stepped in to offer a helping hand. Enyia never closed her campaign account following her withdrawal from the 2015 mayoral race, prompting the fines but now, which is what Yeezy’s $73K contribution covered.

There’s no word yet on what this new donation from Kanye covers, but what it does show is that he’s still invested in politics at least for Chicago’s sake.

Chance the Rapper was the first rapper to endorse Enyia, with his friend and collaborator Kanye following closely behind and attending an event with both Amara and Chance. “Narcissistically, if I back you, you have a chance,” Chance said last month during a press conference that simultaneously served as his announcement of the Enyia endorsement and his denouncement of rumors suggesting he was planning to run himself.