‘Vote—Don’t Dishonor Your Family!’ Watch Oprah Campaign For Stacey Abrams In GA [Video]

Oprah Campaigns For Stacey Abrams In Georgia

Oprah sent a strong message out to Georgians today; “Vote for Stacey Abrams!”

The mogul was in Marietta, Georgia today to campaign for the candidate vying to become America’s first black female governor.

While there she told attendees who came out in DROVES, that she was there on her volition after scouring for Stacey’s number. She also added that she wasn’t paid for the appearance.

“I wasn’t asked, I just called Stacy up three days ago. Yes. I didn’t even know her. I am an independent woman. I have earned the right to do exactly what I want to do. I’ve earned the right to do what I want to do when I want to do it. I’ve earned the right to think for myself and vote for myself,” she added. “Nobody paid for me to come. Nobody even asked for me to come here. I paid for myself and I approved this message.”

She also shunned people considering not voting and told a story about Otis Moss Sr. who walked 18 miles to vote in an election but was told he was too late to cast a ballot. He never got a chance to vote before he passed.

“When I go to the polls and I cast my ballot, I cast it for a man I never knew. I cast it for Otis Moss Sr., who walked 18 miles one day just for the chance to vote,” said Oprah.” When I go to the polls, I cast the vote for my grandmother who died in 1963 before the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and never had a chance to vote.” “For anybody here who has an ancestor who didn’t have the right to vote and you are choosing not to vote wherever you are in this state or this country, you are dishonoring your family,’ she said. “Honor your legacy and honor your right to citizenship in this, which is the greatest country in the world!”

Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was also in attendance in support of Abrams.

Magic happens when we use our voices to support leaders who share our values. It was an honor to join @Oprah in support of GA’s next governor, @StaceyAbrams! Three HBCU graduates. Three women leaders. I don’t know how it gets more magical than this! #thelastweekend #Vote pic.twitter.com/tybReMYynd — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) November 1, 2018

After the rally, Oprah went canvassing door to door.

What would YOU do if Oprah showed up at your doorstep???