Helloooo Wiiiiigs! Here Are The Official #RHOA Season 11 Taglines
They’re heeeeeeeere! The official taglines for the ladies of RHOA season 11 have been revealed. After NeNe asked fans (and us) to help to her make an iconic tagline for the new season, she and her castmates made final decisions on their “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” intros.
Entertainment Tonight got the exclusive drop on the taglines and they’re just as shady as you’d expect.
Someone mentions keeping their wig glued, another is all about her checks and a newbie says she’s not here for “being read.”
Hit the flip for the RHOA season 11 taglines.
NeNe Leakes: “I am the glue for my wig and my family!”
Cynthia Bailey: “I age like fine wine, and now, I am ready to chill.” Chill actually stands for C. Hill, as in the last name of her new bae Mike Hill.
Kandi Burruss: “I count my blessings — and my checks!”
Eva Marcille: “I live a model life, now I’m ready to be a top wife.” Eva’s wedding to Michael Sterling will be shown this season.
Porsha Williams: “I took a left turn but now, things are just right.” After anger management classes and several catfights, Porsha’s pregnant and engaged.
Shamari DeVoe: “I may be an open book, but that does not mean I am easily read.” The wife to Ronnie DeVoe is ready to rumble.
