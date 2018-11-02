Glo Up Goals: Terrifically Talented THICKtress Amber Riley’s Been Looking Better Than Ever
Amber Riley’s Latest Photos
Talented actress/songstress Amber Riley is looking more beautiful than ever these days.
The copious curve having actress is currently starring in Tyler Perry’s “Nobody’s Fool” alongside Michael Blackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Omari Hardwick, Tika Sumpter, and Tiffany Haddish.
For the purple carpet premiere, the “Glee!” alumna wore a blush pink Rue 107 dress styled by iCON Billingsley…
with hair and makeup by Tish Celestine and Renee Made You Look, respectively.
Following that she did an interview with AOL’s Build Series and the stunning THICKtress wore Rue 107 again.
Doesn’t she look great?! Her shine’s undeniable.
We see you, Amber!
Peep more Amber Riley on the flip.
👚 & 👖: @fashionnovacurve – – I got disappointing news today, but I’m gonna let it pass just as easy as this breeze is passing through my weave in this picture 😂 I choose to believe that this means God has something better! Never let disappointments be an indicator that your dreams can’t be a reality. Just redirect, regroup, and KEEP GOING!!! 🤗🤗🤗-
