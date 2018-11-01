True Or False? Did Pitifully Piss-Poor Sales On The Latest Yeezy Drop Suddenly Shake Kanye Out Of His Sunken Stance?

Did Kanye’s “Lackluster” Shoe Sales Make Him Drop Politics?

According to TMZ, Kanye and his team are denying that Ye’s stunts and shows at the White House, comments about slavery, and general “F*ck all y’all, Trump is the wave” attitude has put a damper on the sneaker community’s once rabid desire for his shoes.

You may (or may not) have known about the release of the Yeezy 700 Mauve over this past weekend. Whereas Yeezy releases typically sell out within a manner of minutes or a few hours, these shoes dropped to little fanfare on Saturday morning, with both Yeezy Supply and Adidas sending out multiple e-mails to customers throughout the rest of the weekend reminding them about the shoes’ availability. The shoes disappeared from the Adidas site on Monday.

Mind you, the day of the drop was the same day Candace Owens announced that Kanye designed special sunken shirts to help her push Black folks into the Republican party.

But ‘Ye and his Yeezy crew are claiming there’s no correlation between all Kanye’s Trumptastical behavior over the last month before the drop and the sluggish movement of the shoes. Instead, they insist that it was a far larger drop than ever before — nearly ten times the product volume of previous drops — and they actually moved MORE units for that very reason.

However, shortly after the shoes didn’t fly off the shelves, Kanye busts out with a tweet declaring he’s staying away from politics:

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

Hmmm…what do you think? Did Kanye losing out on Yeezy sales prompt him to turn on the flash and pop up out of the sunken place for the sake of his pockets…or is this all speculation? Did YOU cop a pair of the 700’s in Mauve?

