Back To Brown: Zonnique Admits That Surgically Switching Her Eye Color Wasn’t ‘The Best Decision’

Zonnique Speaks On Her Eye Color Surgery

T.I. and Tiny’s beautiful daughter is an open book and she recently spoke candidly about a surgical procedure she underwent.

Zonnique who’s starring on “T.I. & Tiny: Family & Friends Hustle” recently posted a picture of herself looking pretty in red with a simple caption; “Fun fact: Jailee is my middle name.”

In her comments section, however, a fan didn’t just like the picture, they asked the 22-year-old for advice.

“Is the eye color change worth it???” asked @NaomiSunda. “Thinking of going to Kenya and getting it. I have done my research but it will help if u can tell me your experience.”

Zonnique then responded and told them that while she didn’t go to Kenya [she went to Tunisia], the surgery wasn’t “the best in the long term.”

“I’ve never liked to recommend anyone to do it,” she told the fan. “I can say that the experience wasn’t the best in the long term but everyone is different.”

On a recent episode of “Family & Friends Hustle,” she told her grandmother that she was considering reversing her surgery.

“My eye started bothering me, the doctor told me that ‘you could possibly go blind.”

In recent photos, you can clearly see that Zonnique had at least one eye reversed…

before going back and having the second implant removed.

Back in 2014, she traveled to Africa with her mother Tiny and they both had their brown eyes permanently changed to a lighter hue. Tiny then defended her decision to undergo the procedure that’s illegal in the United States and told ABC News she “just wanted to do something different.”

She also described the operation;

“They go into the eye and they make a little slit,” Harris explained of the procedure that uses a medical-grade silicone. “They take an implant and it’s folded up. They open it [and] spread it over your eye. “They told me that the procedure was going to be quick, five to 10 minutes an eye,” she said. “They woke me up. It was very blurry, then it kind of fades in.”

We’re just glad to see that Zonnique’s healthy and happy, you can’t deny her beauty either way.

