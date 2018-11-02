It’s Official! Martin Lawrence And Will Smith Confirm That Bad Boys III Is On The Way [Video]

Bad Boys for life! After years of chatter and teasing a long-awaited second sequel to the 1995 film, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have come together to officially confirm that Bad Boys 3 (or Bad Boys For Life, as it is tentatively titled) is on the way!

It’s not clear how far along the film team is into production, however, seeing these two together for a formal announcement probably means that principal photography is starting soon, if it isn’t already underway. Of course, that’s just a speculation.

How excited are you for another installment in the Bad Boys series?

Todd Williamson/Getty Images/Instagram