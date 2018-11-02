Remy Nah Is Getting Dragged For Defending R. Kelly: “Most Rapists Don’t Eat Your A**”

Remy Ma Continues Being Problematic

Revolt TV’s State Of The Culture Show isn’t quite what we expected. The debates are powerful, enthusiastic and as intense as we imagine. However, we didn’t quite expect so much problematic material to come out of Remy Ma’s mouth of all people. Joe Budden? Sure. But Remy? Not Remy.

The MC has made it a point to defend trash men as often as possible, from Bill Cosby, now to R. Kelly. On the latest episode, Remy tried to defend Kelly by stating that there are plenty of teenagers who want to sleep with older men, that the women in Kelly’s compound aren’t complaining and, finally, that rapists don’t eat the groceries.

Are you f**** serious? Isn’t this the same Remy who used pedophilia as a main attack point in her feud with Nicki Minaj? Sigh.

My face every time Remy opens her mouth out here caping for Bill Cosby and R.Kelly…please STFU already. Papoose…RUN!!! pic.twitter.com/RVEfYT2C4Y — SIR (@consciousBrOtHa) November 2, 2018

Naturally, Remy’s trash thoughts are getting her dragged to hell and back and she deserves it. Lord, just give Scottie Beam her own show and keep her away from these trash thoughts.