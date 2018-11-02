LaLa Anthony And Lenny S Host Annual Costume Couture Halloween Bash In NYC
- By Bossip Staff
LaLa Anthony And Lenny S Host Costume Couture Halloween Bash In NYC
Celebs showed out in elaborate costumes for Lenny S and LaLa Anthony’s annual Halloween bash, held at Vandal in NYC. Stars like James Harden, Joe Budden and Cyn Santana, Terrence J., A$AP Ferg, Shiggy, and more showed up in their spookiest and sexiest attire for the wildest night of the year.
Peep more pics from the event below:
Photos via J. Martin Visuals/Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images
