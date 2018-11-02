Rami Malek Tells Ellen About The Perfect Use He Found For His XL Freddie Mercury Teeth [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
To get ready for his role as legendary rocker Freddie Mercury, Rami Malek had to wear tooth prosthetics to mimic the musician’s signature smile. Now that the movie is done and hitting theaters on Friday, the actor has found a whole secondary usage for his faux teeth that’s pretty useful at parties…
John Lamparski/WireImage
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.