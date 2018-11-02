Random Ridiculousness: Dog Accidentally Shoots Owner In The Back During Hunting Trip

Man Says Dog Shot Him While Hunting

A New Mexico man is making national headlines for his bizarre story. 74-year-old Sonny Gilligan claims that his dog Charlie almost killed him when he pulled the trigger on a rifle while they were hunting.

Gilligan told The Sun-News that as he sat in the front seat of his pickup truck with Charlie and another dog in the back seat, Charlie’s paw got tangled in the trigger of one of his shotguns and it went off.

“Charlie got his foot in the trigger of the gun and I leaned forward and he slipped off the seat and caught the trigger — and it shot,” Gilligan said, according to The Sun-News. “It was a freak accident but it’s true, that’s what happened.”

The bullet went through Gilligan’s back, broke several of his ribs and shattered his collarbone. According to Gilligan he “passed to the other side” after being in critical condition but first responders brought him back.

“I was very fortunate I could get to my phone,” Gilligan said. “The DASO (Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office) first-responders saved my life. If they waited 10 more minutes I would’ve died. I lost so much blood. I know I actually passed to the other side just before getting to the hospital but they were able to revive me through CPR and bring me back. I have so much appreciation to the doctors and first-responders who saved my life.”

