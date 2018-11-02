Pure Preciousness: 2-Year-Old Entranced By Michelle Obama’s Portrait Dresses As Her For Halloween

#BlackGirlMagic…

Parker Curry Dresses As Michelle Obama For Halloween

The absolutely precious little girl who went viral after she stared in awe at Forever FLOTUS’ portrait is going viral again.

2-year-old Parker Curry melted hearts in March when a picture of her gazing up at Michelle Obama’s likeness in the National Portrait Gallery racked up thousands of likes.

Now she’s apparently still awestruck by Michelle because the cutie dressed up like her for Halloween 2018. Little Parker wore a replica of Michelle’s portrait gallery dress and hit her iconic pose for a picture that’s racked up over 58,000 likes.

Happy #Halloween! Can you guess who I am? pic.twitter.com/LZA95MT9rl — Parker Curry (@_parkercurry) November 1, 2018

Her costume was so dead on that she got a shoutout from Michelle herself who said she “loved it.”

You nailed the look, Parker! I love it!!!! ❤️ https://t.co/40CArze8gT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 1, 2018

PRECIOUSNESS OVERLOAD.

