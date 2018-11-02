Ride Or Die-Dashian: Khloe K. Plans To Stay With Tristan Thompson Until The Wheels Fall Off

Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Wants To Stay With Tristan Thompson Until She Can’t Stand It

Just when we thought Khloé might have grown a leetle bit of a backbone, the latest reports are that she’s still planning to stick it out until she simply can’t stand it.

According to US Weekly reports, Khloé has a super high threshold for BS especially when it comes to matters of the heart:

“People are underestimating how much she’s willing to take for love,” the insider says. “If Khloé is in love with someone or even connected to them in some way or another, she will stay until she physically and emotionally can’t take it anymore.” The source points to Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, as one such example. “Look at Lamar. He publicly embarrassed and hurt her, and she still denied all the rumors and stayed with him.”

Awwww… Khloé really loved her Lammy. Do you think Tristan is a step up?

Meanwhile we should keep a close watch on Khloé and Tristan after Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”

“Khloé’s relationship with Tristan isn’t on solid ground and hasn’t been for a while,” a source told Us in October. “Tristan isn’t happy that all of the cheating is going to play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians after the scandal has already made his life miserable.”

We posted Khloé tweeting about how difficult it would be to relive Tristan’s scandal, but she seems to be staying strong and standing by her man.

As for where their romance will go from here, the insider added, “Khloé is just going to sit back and assess the situation very closely. She isn’t ready to close the door on the relationship, but Khloé is also realistic about the issues facing the relationship.”

Since the scandal broke in April both Tristan and Khloé have shied away from posting each other on their main IG pages but both have made appearances in each other’s Instagram Stories… Tristan even posted a photo on his story Wednesday, October 31 showing him and Khloé celebrating Halloween with baby True.

Speaking of social media, Tristan did recently post something gushing about a special someone. Hit the flip to see it.