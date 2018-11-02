Mama Tina Reveals Her Party Posting Antics Got Her Branded “Paparazzi” By Beyoncé

Tina Lawson Says Beyoncé Called Her Paparazzi TMZ For Posting Party Videos

Beyoncé’s mom Tina Lawson had a blast at the Boo Bash 2018 party that Bey and Hov threw along with Kelly Rowland and her hubby Tim Witherspoon. She had so much fun in fact that she posted something close to 30 video clips or photos in one day, revealing stars like Usher, Jesse Williams, Bruno Mars, Kelly Rowland, Lauren London, Diddy and more in costume… We always love the insiders perspective Mama Tina shares, but it turns out she got a little flak from her daughter for her posts.

One twitter user tweeted Lawson’s final post — with an original caption that read:

My Super fly! His Foxy Brown! I have had fun today posting! But my daughter sent me a message this morning saying “good morning paparazzi TMZ” I hope you really enjoyed it because it probably won’t be a next time!! I think next time they’re not gonna invite me, or they are gonna take my camera! What yal think? ha ha Ha ha ha!!!!

Tina later deleted the part about being called the paparazzi but we thought it was pure comedy. It’s funny how even celebs have to still deal with their parents acting like parents!

What are some of your favorite things that Tina Lawson has shared about her kids? We really loved the video she posted of Bey and Hov with Solange and of course corny joke time is always fun.

Hit the flip if you missed Tina’s posts, they’re definitely a good time.

