A Lil’ Positivity: Bodega Workers Save Bronx Teen From Brutal Attackers

A Possible Death Is Stopped In Its Tracks

A group of bodega workers are being hailed as heroes for preventing what could’ve been another Bronx teen tragedy on Tuesday.

According to 4 New York, surveillance cameras show a teen boy running into the Bronx bodega for help, while several other teens chase him. The kid tries hiding in the back of the aisles, according to the video, but the mob ends up finding him.

Witnesses say that four of them attacked the boy, kicking him in the head, while more teenagers looked on. It was at this very moment that the bodega owner Edward Lara and others swooped in to save the teen’s life.

“The little kid came here asking for help,” Lara said. “He said ‘please help me they’re going to kill me.’”

Lara said that he was worried about his safety, but he couldn’t help but think of a similar incident that happened in the Bronx not too long ago.

Back in June, 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz was brutally murdered at another Bronx bodega just three miles from Lara’s bodega. In Junior’s case, nobody came to his aide when he was being attacked, at least not in a way that might’ve saved his life. The whole incident caused major outrage on social media sparking the #JusticeForJunior hashtag.

According to 4 New York, in Tuesday’s attack, one of the assailants fired a gun on the street right before chasing the teen victim into the bodega. The attacker’s shot struck an innocent bystander — a 50-year-old man who is expected to survive.

The teen is also expected to survive after being saved by the bodega team.

“They’re heroes,” Lara said of his workers.

Police said a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the attack on Tuesday. They add that they are still looking for the others who were involved.