At The Tender Age Of 55…“Soul Food” Actor, Michael Beach Looks Like A Sexy Six-Pack Having Catdaddy Now
Michael Beach Shows Off His Delicious Muscles
You might recognize actor Michael Beach from playing men that women loved to hate in movies like “Waiting To Exhale” and “Soul Food”, but did you know he’s looking BETTER than he did twenty years ago (when he tried to leave Angela Bassett for a Becky, SMH)? The Scorpio King recently celebrated a birthday, and to humble brag about his chiseled upper body, he posted this shirtless photo. How do YOU rate these abs???
At the tender age of 55…it looks like Michael Beach has been hitting the gym super hard! He’s also pretty active on social media, sharing tidbits of relationship advice and personal stories. In one of his posts, Michael detailed how he found love after his real-life divorce over a two decades ago. He’s been with his wife Elisha Beach through thick and thin ever since. He wrote:
This is my wife @mylifeisabeach and if you don’t know I’m about to inform you of some real sh*t!!! 20yrs ago I was single AGAIN (after 15yrs of marriage) and promised myself I’d stay that way! And no way was I going to have more kids (even though I love the hell out of my now 4 adult kids. Those with kids know what I mean cause I was done. I wasn’t going to start over 😩)… Then I meet this very young (but totally legal 😏) fine a**, opinionated a**, intelligent a** woman. And after a while I had to have the talk with her, ‘I will NOT be getting seriously involved with ANY woman and you should know that.’ I said, with total confidence and sincerity. You see, I fancied myself as an honest playa. MANY guys think of themselves that way but it’s RARELY TRUE. RARELY!!! I could convince myself of anything in order to keep sleeping with new women. I’m not knocking sleeping with multiple women (it was fun) but back to my point 🤣
I’m just realizing I’ve already written too much for this post not to be too long 😡
So I’ll cut to the chase about why I owe and love Elisha so much! Through trail and error – mostly HER trail and MY error – she forced me to either become the man I am or to continue to hide behind the man I was… I still have faults, of course, but lying to myself is no longer one of them!
My life is unrelentingly chaotic and, at times, overwhelmingly stressful. But more-so it’s filled with happiness and purpose and more than 50% of that is due to my wife.
I LOVE YOU SO MUCH
Aren’t they cute?
Hit the flip for more of Mike, his abs and his lovely wife of 20 years.
Today I am 55 years old! . #happybirthday to ME . Trust me – age IS a factor when it comes to physical health but so are many other things in life. Don’t let excuses stop you! … My man @vududaddy came over to my LAB ( #garagegym ) and took some natural light pics of me playing with some dumbbells. Thank you brother. #55andfit #selftrained #commitment #effort #hardwork #dedication #menshealth #fitness #enjoylife
I can’t even remember when I first met @iamreginaking … I THINK it was over 25yrs ago at the reading of a play or screenplay where I was her older brother. But I really don’t know if that’s accurate 😂 . What I do know is – Regina is a beast! Not only does she have a couple of Emmys but is nominated again this year for what I believe is a record 6 straight years in a row! . This pic is from a #tvpilot I did with her early this year but she wasn’t acting in it. She was my boss as the Director/Exective Producer through her own company Royal Ties. The 2nd time she’s directed me. She is on fire as a multi threat artist! . But beyond that she is one of the coolest and warmest people you’ll ever meet! . Hats off to #reginaking #badass #badasswomen #talent #actor #actorslife #director #producer #throwback
My first bathroom #gym selfie. I need to see pics of myself and others every once in a while for help. Things are starting to come together for me but it is, at times, a real challenge to keep going at such an active pace without making constant harmful choices. . Last night I worked out late and I was hungry when I got home. It was past midnight. While heating up some protein I started eating from a large bag of tortilla chips. Those fucking things were so good a couple turned into me doing some serious damage to that bag! 😩😂. . Yes, it’s a small setback but what I have to be careful about is it turning into a big setback. That tortilla bag and so many other delicious items are still in my house because I live with 4 children and 2 other adults. . So – what the hell am I trying to say??? 🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️ But we all have individual problems we are dealing with on our journeys to better ourselves and I just wanted to make it clear that I have a few that I’m constantly having to overcome as well! . This shit ain’t easy! But that’s why it feels so good when we reach goals. So let’s keep at it 💪🏿 #fitness #happiness #hardwork #effort #reward
I remember seeing her face and the tight pencil dress she was wearing when I first saw her 17yrs ago 😃. WOW🔥🔥🔥 I said to myself, ‘this YOUNG THANG will not be interested in an older, short man like me.’ Young Thang became her nickname #btw given to her by me or @eriqlasalle – can’t remember 😂 Since I wasn’t often afraid to take a chance with a gorgeous woman, I made my move and it all worked out 😎😃👏🏿🤙🏿 I will never get bored or tired of looking at this face – Young, Middle aged or Old THANG ❤️ Of course, there’s so much more to her than just that near flawless face (she has a big head 🤣)! #waybackwednesday #wife This pic is 13 or 14yrs ago.
#flashbackfriday to 7.5yrs ago when our first kid Jackson was born. Like many lucky parents it was a magical day for @mylifeisabeach and me. He was health & strong (so we thought at the time) & we were beaming ❤️ 5months later we found out he was born with a congenital heart disease & had to have #openheart surgery. Long scary story that I mention every July 22. But clearly it all worked out because he’s a real active pain in the ass now 😂😩❤️ When I look at pics of my family, my kids especially, I smile as big as I am in this pic 😁😁😁 #family #wife #son #happiness #joy
11yrs ago today @mylifeisabeach and I got married ❤️ We had been dating for 6yrs already but I’d been married before with 4kids and was reluctant to marry again. I knew how restrictive marriage and children was and I wanted to be free to do what the fuck I wanted to do! I was only out of college for 1yr when I first started having kids. I was only 23yrs old when I started this family man journey and now I was tired! I wanted: MULTIPLE WOMEN. LOTS OF TRAVEL. FREEDOM. NO MORE EXTRA RESPONSIBILITIES. NO MORE STRUGGLING TO SUPORT MORE KIDS HUSTLING FOR JOBS AS AN ACTOR. NO MORE RESTRICTIONS ON MY TIME. NO MORE DRIVING KIDS TO SCHOOL, TO AFTER-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES AND PARTIES FOR HALF OF MY FUCKING DAY. There is far too much to list when it comes to the life of a family man. And, of course, a family woman. But this is my page and I’m a man so this is about MY perspective. Anyway… Everything I just wrote is true! It can be OVERWHELMING 😫 EVERYBODY struggles at different times through their lives. Or thinks that others are having greater lives than they are – and sometimes they are. So what 🤷🏾♂️ Here’s my TRUTH – I LOVE MY LIFE and all the pain in the ass struggles that came and continue to come along with it 😂🤪😁😎 I choose to be happy! No matter what. The alternative, to happiness, makes no sense! It’s a waste of valuable time! And today on my #anniversary I want to thank my INCREDIBLE wife for helping me to understand, to see, the simple greatness in being a #familyman I LOVE you Elisha and I owe you so much for all you do to help enhance my life in the truly important, valuable ways ❤️ #marriage #fidelity #responsibility #love #honesty #character #truth #family #happiness #work #effort #happyanniversary #fuckthegrassontheotherside
So … the last 2 months I have been inconsistent with my workouts and food. Very. Not that I eat a super clean diet but I mostly avoid the “foods” we ALL KNOW we should. My schedule got even harder and my drive/motivation got even lower. A few other life things happened and I regained 10lbs. NOT QUALITY WEIGHT – clearly 😩 Motivation is fickle! It comes and goes, like most things (can anyone say money 😒). So it’s not smart to rely on it cause it’ll fuck you eventually! My favorite quote is by French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre – “We are our choices” I can’t just do things only when I feel like it. Sometimes I have to do things I don’t want to do in order to achieve things I want to accomplish. It’s not easy and sometimes I fail. But I always come back to that quote! If you are who you say you are – PROVE IT! #backtothegrind #failure #choices #fitness #noexcuses #hardwork #consistency #hustle #54andfit #nipples I guess it was cold 🤣😎
Met this fantastic man #Olympic #classic #champ @breonma_ a few years back before he even had his first #amateur bodybuilding show. And I was AT HIS FIRST SHOW. I knew he had serious potential but he has moved to the top so much faster than I thought possible! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 I want to wish him my very best at this weekends @arnoldsports … The competition in the Classic division is spectacular but he has the goods to take it all💪🏿 KILL IT MY BROTHER! #arnoldclassic #bodybuilding #family #54andfit #trainhard #tbt
Today I’m 54 years old 😁 No filter No flexin No pump No photoshop No special lighting These 2 pics are me right out of the shower – with Coco Butter. No need to be ashy 😂 In 2017 I have NOT taken ANY Fat Burners Pre-Workouts Post-Workouts Protein Drinks No supplements Except BCAAs -amino acids- during workouts with water. I stopped. But will start again soon. I’m on NO SPECIAL DIET! I eat wisely but not methodically. I don’t eat to be full but to be satisfied. I do stay away from empty, useless calories (most of the time😩😂). I MOSTLY drink water but do sometimes have O.J. with my breakfast 😁 Why am I showing this picture? A dare to myself. I never take my shirt off in public! But this challenge was to help motivate me to keep my ass in the gym & away from eating too much crap. So as uncomfortable as this is for me to share – it’s the completion of my FIRST goal. I lost 35lbs. Went from a 36inch waist to a 30inch one. And I mentioned what I didn’t take, what I do and don’t do to let you know that there are no rules and there is no ONE WAY to get in shape! Study. Make mistake. Follow other people’s programs but don’t be afraid to modify and/or change things as you learn and become more confident. Do what helps you reach your goals and not what scares you away from them. But be honest with yourself. Accomplishments are achieved because you decided to make something difficult for you to do happen. I decided that I was gonna stop making excuses to/for myself and become more of the person I wanted to be – inside and out!!! That requires work. Hard work! #Effort #Discipline #Consistency #Honesty And the fight continues cause I have more to achieve! 💪🏿 #54andfit #happybirthday
This little baby turns 7 in just over 3 weeks & he’s getting super excited about his party🎉. My wife sent me this old pic and I got excited about his birthday too! 💥 So I posted this to say – pics bring back so many joys that are often distant memories until a particular pic brings that one moment in time rushing back … My wife @mylifeisabeach found some great pics on her cell & I’ve been going through my phone as well. If many of you are like us – go through your cells and watch how much joy you experience from pics you haven’t seen in years 😁 #family #son #wife #happiness #joy #love #wbw #jackson
Am I a model now???😂 (watch the jokes folks) It must be another audition ☑️ That's an extra slim shirt y'all & my pants are bunched up like crazy in the back (had them taken in 3 weeks ago). 🏋🏿🙏🏿 Just having a little fun with the pic 😁 #actor #actorslife #notasuitguy #hardworkpaysoff #54andfit #comingsoon #mondaymotivation #thehustle
Am I putting on a girdle? Or am I prepping for some crazy ass scene? #setlife #actor #characterwork 😂#anactorprepares 3.5 months before my 54th Birthday & the #hardwork in the #gym is starting to #payoff I kick it into high gear when I get back to LA in a few days! #54andfit #noexcuses #gymrat
