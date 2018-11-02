At The Tender Age Of 55…“Soul Food” Actor, Michael Beach Looks Like A Sexy Six-Pack Having Catdaddy Now

(Photo by Sam Levi/WireImage)

Michael Beach Shows Off His Delicious Muscles

You might recognize actor Michael Beach from playing men that women loved to hate in movies like “Waiting To Exhale” and “Soul Food”, but did you know he’s looking BETTER than he did twenty years ago (when he tried to leave Angela Bassett for a Becky, SMH)? The Scorpio King recently celebrated a birthday, and to humble brag about his chiseled upper body, he posted this shirtless photo. How do YOU rate these abs???

At the tender age of 55…it looks like Michael Beach has been hitting the gym super hard! He’s also pretty active on social media, sharing tidbits of relationship advice and personal stories. In one of his posts, Michael detailed how he found love after his real-life divorce over a two decades ago. He’s been with his wife Elisha Beach through thick and thin ever since. He wrote:

This is my wife @mylifeisabeach and if you don’t know I’m about to inform you of some real sh*t!!! 20yrs ago I was single AGAIN (after 15yrs of marriage) and promised myself I’d stay that way! And no way was I going to have more kids (even though I love the hell out of my now 4 adult kids. Those with kids know what I mean cause I was done. I wasn’t going to start over 😩)… Then I meet this very young (but totally legal 😏) fine a**, opinionated a**, intelligent a** woman. And after a while I had to have the talk with her, ‘I will NOT be getting seriously involved with ANY woman and you should know that.’ I said, with total confidence and sincerity. You see, I fancied myself as an honest playa. MANY guys think of themselves that way but it’s RARELY TRUE. RARELY!!! I could convince myself of anything in order to keep sleeping with new women. I’m not knocking sleeping with multiple women (it was fun) but back to my point 🤣

I’m just realizing I’ve already written too much for this post not to be too long 😡

So I’ll cut to the chase about why I owe and love Elisha so much! Through trail and error – mostly HER trail and MY error – she forced me to either become the man I am or to continue to hide behind the man I was… I still have faults, of course, but lying to myself is no longer one of them!
My life is unrelentingly chaotic and, at times, overwhelmingly stressful. But more-so it’s filled with happiness and purpose and more than 50% of that is due to my wife.
I LOVE YOU SO MUCH

Aren’t they cute?

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Hit the flip for more of Mike, his abs and his lovely wife of 20 years.

    11yrs ago today @mylifeisabeach and I got married ❤️ We had been dating for 6yrs already but I’d been married before with 4kids and was reluctant to marry again. I knew how restrictive marriage and children was and I wanted to be free to do what the fuck I wanted to do! I was only out of college for 1yr when I first started having kids. I was only 23yrs old when I started this family man journey and now I was tired! I wanted: MULTIPLE WOMEN. LOTS OF TRAVEL. FREEDOM. NO MORE EXTRA RESPONSIBILITIES. NO MORE STRUGGLING TO SUPORT MORE KIDS HUSTLING FOR JOBS AS AN ACTOR. NO MORE RESTRICTIONS ON MY TIME. NO MORE DRIVING KIDS TO SCHOOL, TO AFTER-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES AND PARTIES FOR HALF OF MY FUCKING DAY. There is far too much to list when it comes to the life of a family man. And, of course, a family woman. But this is my page and I’m a man so this is about MY perspective. Anyway… Everything I just wrote is true! It can be OVERWHELMING 😫 EVERYBODY struggles at different times through their lives. Or thinks that others are having greater lives than they are – and sometimes they are. So what 🤷🏾‍♂️ Here’s my TRUTH – I LOVE MY LIFE and all the pain in the ass struggles that came and continue to come along with it 😂🤪😁😎 I choose to be happy! No matter what. The alternative, to happiness, makes no sense! It’s a waste of valuable time! And today on my #anniversary I want to thank my INCREDIBLE wife for helping me to understand, to see, the simple greatness in being a #familyman I LOVE you Elisha and I owe you so much for all you do to help enhance my life in the truly important, valuable ways ❤️ #marriage #fidelity #responsibility #love #honesty #character #truth #family #happiness #work #effort #happyanniversary #fuckthegrassontheotherside

    Today I’m 54 years old 😁 No filter No flexin No pump No photoshop No special lighting These 2 pics are me right out of the shower – with Coco Butter. No need to be ashy 😂 In 2017 I have NOT taken ANY Fat Burners Pre-Workouts Post-Workouts Protein Drinks No supplements Except BCAAs -amino acids- during workouts with water. I stopped. But will start again soon. I’m on NO SPECIAL DIET! I eat wisely but not methodically. I don’t eat to be full but to be satisfied. I do stay away from empty, useless calories (most of the time😩😂). I MOSTLY drink water but do sometimes have O.J. with my breakfast 😁 Why am I showing this picture? A dare to myself. I never take my shirt off in public! But this challenge was to help motivate me to keep my ass in the gym & away from eating too much crap. So as uncomfortable as this is for me to share – it’s the completion of my FIRST goal. I lost 35lbs. Went from a 36inch waist to a 30inch one. And I mentioned what I didn’t take, what I do and don’t do to let you know that there are no rules and there is no ONE WAY to get in shape! Study. Make mistake. Follow other people’s programs but don’t be afraid to modify and/or change things as you learn and become more confident. Do what helps you reach your goals and not what scares you away from them. But be honest with yourself. Accomplishments are achieved because you decided to make something difficult for you to do happen. I decided that I was gonna stop making excuses to/for myself and become more of the person I wanted to be – inside and out!!! That requires work. Hard work! #Effort #Discipline #Consistency #Honesty And the fight continues cause I have more to achieve! 💪🏿 #54andfit #happybirthday

