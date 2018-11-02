At The Tender Age Of 55…“Soul Food” Actor, Michael Beach Looks Like A Sexy Six-Pack Having Catdaddy Now

Michael Beach Shows Off His Delicious Muscles

You might recognize actor Michael Beach from playing men that women loved to hate in movies like “Waiting To Exhale” and “Soul Food”, but did you know he’s looking BETTER than he did twenty years ago (when he tried to leave Angela Bassett for a Becky, SMH)? The Scorpio King recently celebrated a birthday, and to humble brag about his chiseled upper body, he posted this shirtless photo. How do YOU rate these abs???

At the tender age of 55…it looks like Michael Beach has been hitting the gym super hard! He’s also pretty active on social media, sharing tidbits of relationship advice and personal stories. In one of his posts, Michael detailed how he found love after his real-life divorce over a two decades ago. He’s been with his wife Elisha Beach through thick and thin ever since. He wrote:

This is my wife @mylifeisabeach and if you don’t know I’m about to inform you of some real sh*t!!! 20yrs ago I was single AGAIN (after 15yrs of marriage) and promised myself I’d stay that way! And no way was I going to have more kids (even though I love the hell out of my now 4 adult kids. Those with kids know what I mean cause I was done. I wasn’t going to start over 😩)… Then I meet this very young (but totally legal 😏) fine a**, opinionated a**, intelligent a** woman. And after a while I had to have the talk with her, ‘I will NOT be getting seriously involved with ANY woman and you should know that.’ I said, with total confidence and sincerity. You see, I fancied myself as an honest playa. MANY guys think of themselves that way but it’s RARELY TRUE. RARELY!!! I could convince myself of anything in order to keep sleeping with new women. I’m not knocking sleeping with multiple women (it was fun) but back to my point 🤣 I’m just realizing I’ve already written too much for this post not to be too long 😡 So I’ll cut to the chase about why I owe and love Elisha so much! Through trail and error – mostly HER trail and MY error – she forced me to either become the man I am or to continue to hide behind the man I was… I still have faults, of course, but lying to myself is no longer one of them!

My life is unrelentingly chaotic and, at times, overwhelmingly stressful. But more-so it’s filled with happiness and purpose and more than 50% of that is due to my wife.

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH

Aren’t they cute?

