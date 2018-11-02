Petty Petite Woman: Ariana Grande Politely Gathers Pete Davidson Over His Little Breakup Jokes, Fans React

Ariana Grande Is Salty Over Pete Davidson’s SNL Breakup Jokes

Pete Davidson joked about his break up with Ariana Grande in the promo for an upcoming episode of SNL (who would expect anything else???), and Ariana DIDN’T even chuckle. Instead, it looks like she tweeted in anger over “someone” who likes attention. In the promo clip, Pete Davidson jokingly proposes to the SNL cohost Maggie Smith after meeting her, to apparently make fun of his quickie engagement and breakup with Grande.

“Hey Maggie, I’m Pete,” Davidson. “You wanna get married?” No,” Smith said while shaking her head.

You can see the joke here, around the 20-second mark.

Around the time the SNL promo dropped, Ariana dropped some pretty funky tweets. Several fans thought Grande was subtweeting Davidson when she wrote, “For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.” Interesting! She followed up with “Thank you, Next. And “K that’s the last time we do that.”

Ariana’s tweets then mysteriously disappeared (see them here). Do you think Ariana was catching her little attitude with Pete over that? We think she forgot he’s a comedian that always rambled about his life in his standup. Fans have chimed in with their thoughts over the shady tweets. Hit the flip to see what folks are saying.