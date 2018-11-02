“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” Momma Dee Admits Making Ernest Feel Like Less Of A Man (Exclusive Clip)

“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” Airs Friday Nights On WeTV

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” Momma Dee and Ernest admit what needs to change in their troubled relationship – including whether she “puts a dress” on her husband, in the latest episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.”

The couple talks about their bottom lines in their relationship as part of a therapy exercise, and Momma Dee asks her husband if he feels like she emasculates him.

“I think we’ve all seen you emasculate him, so I don’t think that’s the question,” Judge Lynn Toler tells them.

Ernest then asks if Momma Dee would be willing to give up her major crutch – booze- in order to save their fledgling marriage.

