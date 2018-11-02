For The Ladies: Hennessy Carolina Walks Us Through Her Nighttime Skincare Routine [Video]

Hennessy Carolina Lets The World In On Her Skincare Routine

Cardi B’s younger sister is only 22, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have her skincare and anti-aging products on lock!

In this episode of Harper’s BAZAAR‘s Go To Bed With Me, Hennessy Carolina walks us through her nightly routine to achieve glowing, gorgeous skin. Even though she’s just a regular, degular, schmegular girl from The Bronx, her skincare routine showcases some expensive taste.

Peep Hennessy’s nighttime routine below: