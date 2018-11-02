Jesus Take The Wheel: Jimmy Kimmel Gets Citizens Of Arizona To Endorse Completely Made-Up Candidates [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Arizona Pedestrians Endorse Fake Political Candidates
Jimmy Kimmel’s Lie Witness News segment gets everyday people to give their opinions on fake subjects.
This time around, the late-night host sent his correspondents to the Arizona State Fair in Phoenix to ask about a few made up political candidates–and these people most certainly do not back down from their (fake) beliefs.
Usually it’s pretty hilarious to watch people very obviously lying through their teeth on national television, but in this case, it’s mostly just sad.
