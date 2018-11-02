Thank U Google Maps: Vince Staples’ New Music Video “FUN!” Has White People Taking A Hood Tour

The Rapper Stays Sharp With His Commentary

Nowadays many people know Vince Staples for his sarcastic, no BS sense of humor.

But don’t get it confused, the Long Beach spitter is still dropping fire music with a critical eye.

He recently released his FM! album to the surprise of fans, and it’s full of bangers. For the track “FUN!” Vince cooked up a music video that has Google maps taking a tour of his neighborhood.

All the drama and hood shenanigans become the stuff of entertainment for one particular viewer at the end. Check out the clip above to watch how it all goes down.