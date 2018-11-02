New York Rapper Arrested For Forcing Missing Teen Into Prostitution

23-year old rapper Ishi Woney has been arrested and charged with sex trafficking and sexually exploiting young women after authorities say he 19-year-old Corinna Slusser — who went missing in September 2017 — into prostitution.

The New York Post reports:

Woney allegedly forced at least one woman to engage in sex for money out of the Bronx and other places, and he bought online ads promoting prostitution that featured that victim and Slusser, authorities said. Slusser came to the city in the summer of 2017 and was last seen Sept. 20, 2017, in a Rego Park motel. At the time, cops said she’d filed a police report against an unidentified “pimp” when he roughed her up in Harlem on Aug. 25.

Starting in September, Slusser fell in with Woney and the other victim, renting a room in the Bronx, known to be a haven for illicit activity, and exchanging over 800 text messages with Woney between Sept. 10 and 20. On Sept. 20, Woney had a falling out with Slusser because the other victim was jealous of his relationship with the teen. That’s when Slusser moved to the Queens motel where she was last seen.