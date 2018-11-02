#BlackInkCrew: Who Is This Heifer Trying To Humiliate Kitty In This “Sneak Peek”? [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Signature Tries To Pitch To Ceaser
In this preview clip from the next episode of “Black Ink Crew“, a supposed marketing specialist drops in on the crew to offer her help. The woman, whose name is Signature, attempts to play Kitty in the midst of her pitch and things got awkward. She called Miss Kitty “mosquito” and that’s just where the insults started.
Is she for real?
