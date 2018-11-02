Still Hot In Hurr: Nelly Is As Fine At 44 As He Was At 24
- By Bossip Staff
Can yall believe that Nelly turns 44 years old today? The St. Louis legend has been cranking out nothing but hits for almost 20 years now, and still hasn’t seemed to age a day.
Don’t believe us? Hit the flip to see Derrty Mo’s fine a** phases over the years.
This was 19 years ago. How?
2001 was a good year to be a Nelly stan.
This is from 2018.
The real baby face.
Whew, chile!
Bless you, Cornell.
Youngin’.
