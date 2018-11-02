Still Hot In Hurr: Nelly Is As Fine At 44 As He Was At 24

(Photo by Joe Coomber/FilmMagic)

Can yall believe that Nelly turns 44 years old today? The St. Louis legend has been cranking out nothing but hits for almost 20 years now, and still hasn’t seemed to age a day.

Don’t believe us? Hit the flip to see Derrty Mo’s fine a** phases over the years.

This was 19 years ago. How?

(Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

2001 was a good year to be a Nelly stan.

Photo by Malcolm Ali/WireImage)

The real baby face.

(Photo by Jim Smeal/WireImage)

Whew, chile!

(Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

    Youngin’.

    SplashNews

