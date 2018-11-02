BOSSIPSounds: Meet B Free & Listen To His Shoulder Bouncing Single “Platinum Plus”

Meet B Free And Listen To His Single “Platinum Plus”

Here at BOSSIP, we love to put folks on to new music from emerging artists on the scene. In this weeks #BossipSounds we’re putting you on to Detroit rapper Brenton Freeman, better known by his stage name B Free.

B Free was born and raised in the heart of Detroit and says he wants nothing more but to give back to his the very city that made him. The young lad has been pretty active on the hip-hop scene, hitting the stage with artists like Young Dolph, Kap G, and Rich the Kid. Some of the topics B-Free write about are social injustices, fear of failure, relationships and the power of social and spiritual freedom. B Free recently dropped his first project titled, “Motor City Menace” make sure you check it!

Here’s the video to his latest called “Platinum Plus”.

Are YOU feeling it?