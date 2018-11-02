BlackGirlMagic Simone Biles Sets Record (Another One!) For Most Career World Titles By A Gymnast

All She Do Is Win

Simone Biles isn’t done stunting on ya after setting a record back in August for winning five U.S. all-around titles. Now the 21-year-old is coming for the world.

On Friday, Simone nailed two difficult vaults in Doha, Qatar, claiming her world title of the event, according to Team USA. This made her the gymnast with the most world titles in a career with 13. She broke a tie she had with former Russian men’s gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.

Bile’s two-vault average score of 15.366 beat second-place winner Shallon Olsen of Canada, who received 14.516. Alexa Moreno of Mexico was third with 14.508.

Simone’s Friday win marked her third world title so far in Doha. She has an opportunity to win three more before the competition ends tomorrow. On Saturday, she’ll try to gain more world titles on floor exercise and balance beam.

Simone was happy by her record-breaking wins, even though she still remained critical of herself. During her all-around final, she fell two times, according to Good Morning America.

Simone took to Instagram writing, “Although I still placed 1st and MADE HISTORY I’m not entirely pleased with my performance. I’m still trying to find my confidence. But I won’t give up ?? I’m proud of myself! —> now onto finals.”

Despite what happens over the weekend, Simone is already killing the game, having earned 22 combined medals at the Olympic Games and world championships. With her recent win, she’s now won world titles in every competition except uneven bars.

It’s only a matter of time.