Elsewhere In The World: 2 People Stabbed At Sony Music Offices In London

2 People Stabbed At Sony Music Offices In London

Two people have been injured in an apparent stabbing at the Sony Music offices in London.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted about the incident after it occurred, writing, “We are aware of an incident on Derry Street W8, police on scene including firearms officers and London Ambulance Service. At this time we believe two people are injured. Incident is on-going.”

We are aware of an incident on Derry Street W8, police on scene including firearms officers and London Ambulance Service. At this time we believe two people are injured. Incident is on-going. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 2, 2018

As is being reported by the Guardian, no motive for the stabbing has been determined yet. The incident occurred Friday morning, with witnesses describing scenes including evacuated employees “pouring out” of the building and into the streets. “Everybody starting pouring out and running towards the square around the back,” one witness said of the scene, adding that they later saw a “young white man with a red jacket” tackled by security. That person later ended up being arrested.

“No evidence of any firearms involved in this incident,” a representative for the police later confirmed in a statement. “It is not being treated as terror-related.”

A label rep later added that the incident is believed to have been the result of a “violent altercation” between “members of the catering team,” though police have not gotten this specific with their wording when they describe what they think happened. “The incident is now in the hands of the Metropolitan Police,” a Sony Music UK rep said following coverage.

Firearms officers and the London ambulance service were called to the scene shortly after 11am on Friday, the Met said.

A Sony employee, who did not wish to be named, told the Press Association: “We just heard screaming and running and people slamming doors.”

Footage posted on Twitter shows an individual being taken away from the scene in an ambulance.