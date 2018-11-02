Tristan’s Outchea Trystin’: Watch The Moment The Kardashian Klan Discovered Khloé’s Baby Daddy Was Caught Creepin’ [Video]

Watch The Kardashian/Jenner Family React To Video Of Tristan Thompson Kissing Another Woman

E! is playing no games when it comes to Sunday night’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” The network just released another exclusive clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode where Khloé’s family reacts to the video footage of Tristan Thompson kissing another woman as Khloé is in her final days of pregnancy. Watch the clip below via E!

“There’s video of Tristan making out with a girl last night,” Kim Kardashian says as she takes a break during a taping of her KUWTK confessional. “Khloe’s gonna die.”

Kourtney has a similar reaction:

“This is really shocking and obviously heartbreaking,” Kourt adds later on. “The whole thing makes me disgusted.”

The episode shows Kendall Jenner accusing Thompson of being a “f–king idiot,” as she learns the news while riding along with Scott Disick.

According to E! Kylie ends up being the one to send Khloé an article about the alleged tryst, but Khloe shuts down and refuses to respond to her sisters messages.

“No one had the courage to tell Khloe, ’cause we knew she was days away from giving birth,” Kylie says, adding that she preferred to tell her sister the news rather than have her learn about it on the internet. “We didn’t want to stress her out, but we knew it was the right thing to do.”

“She’s literally gonna go into labor over this,” Kim concludes.

SMH… How awful. Can you imagine being in that situation? It’d be bad enough to get news like that without having cameras capture the whole thing. Khloé literally HAS to be the strongest woman alive to go through this twice!

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!