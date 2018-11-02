Tragic: Bus Driver Being Attacked By Upset Woman Swerves Off A Bridge, Killing 15 People In China [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Driver Plunges Off Bridge With Bus Full Of Passengers
A newly released video from an incident that killed 15 people in China has been released. The driver was being attacked by a disgruntled passenger, reportedly because she missed her stop according to witnesses. She attacked the driver, who hit back, swerved off the bridge, landing in the river. Super tragic!
The driver and passenger survived and 15 people died! They face criminal charges.
