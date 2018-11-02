Rita Admits She Allowed Her Ex To Have A Sidepiece On “Ready To Love” [VIDEO]

The Ladies Of “Ready To Love” Discuss The Biggest Challenges Of Dating In ATL

Have you been watching “Ready To Love” on OWN??? In the clip below the ladies of the show discuss the biggest challenges in dating in Atlanta. Many of the women talk about the scarcity of straight dateable men, while some of the ladies mention that women in the city are TOO willing to be sidechicks and Rita admits that she allowed her ex to have a sidepiece because she couldn’t keep up with is high sex drive.

Sidechick and all it seems the issue that hurt Rita most was her exes unwillingness to have a child with her. This looks like pretty compelling stuff. Will you be watching?

“Ready To Love” airs on OWN on Saturdays at 10PM EST