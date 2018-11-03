Issa Wrap…Again: Larsa Pippen Files For Divorce From Scottie Pippen; Ending Their 20 Year Marriage

Larsa Officially Files For Divorce From Husband Scottie Pippen

According to TMZ, Laras Pippen has officially filed for divorce from NBA legend husband Scottie Pippen.

In a statement she explain the split by saying, “It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”

According to the court documents, Larsa lists the date of separation as October 29 and is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 4 minor children as well as spousal support.

The two have had their fair share of marital problems recently(including alleged infidelity), but have tried to work things out multiple times. It seems that things have been strained to the point of no return and the two are planning to go their separate ways for good and end their 20 year marriage.