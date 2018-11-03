SMH: Mom Leaves Two Kids Stranded On Side Of Road Says “I Was Tired Of Doing This By Myself” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Mother Speaks After She Left Her Kids On The Side Of The Road
This is sad! This North Carolina mother, Jennifer Westfall, 38, says she was exhausted being a single parent, so she decided to leave her children off an elementary school campus. She says she watched a woman grab her children by the hands and walk them inside. The kids are 9 and 19-months-old. Apparently, school administrators alerted the school resource officer who in turn called Child Protective Services and she was arrested.
SMH. Westfall spoke to a local news station, clarifying that she was just tired and she thought what she did was “legal”. Hit play to see what else she had to say about the incident.
