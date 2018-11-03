Joie Chavis Proudly Parades Her Bump Full O’ Future For The ‘Gram

Joie Chavis Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

Joie Chavis is getting ready to be a mama of two it seems any day now! The dancer and model has been laying low for the majority of her pregnancy, save the occasional preggo dance floor slay with Queens in Stilettos. But now, it seems she’s ready to show off the fruits of her brief whirlwind relationship with rapper Future in all its precious glory.

Joie shared a few pics from her maternity shoot with the still-mystery-gendered baby:

Joie wears pregnancy well! Do you think she’s got a boy or a girl inside that beautiful bump?

