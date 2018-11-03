So Sad: Multiple People Injured & Two Dead in Tallahassee Yoga Studio Shooting

Multiple People Injured In Tallahassee Yoga Studio Shooting

Six people were shot after a man entered a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida on Friday night, according to reports from the New York Times. Two people died from their shooting wounds; and in addition, one of the victims was pistol-whipped.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the shooter, 40-year-old Scott Paul Beierle, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the incident.

Chief of Police Michael DeLeo said the following about the shooting a news conference: “All indications are this is the act of a single person. There is no immediate threat to our community,” DeLeo also added that there were “indications that several people inside fought back and tried to not only save themselves but other people, which is a testament their courage.”

The shooting occurred at Hot Yoga Tallahassee at around 5:30 p.m. A 911 call was placed shortly thereafter at 5:37 p.m.

“I’m deeply appreciative of law enforcement’s quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today,” Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum announced via Twitter. “No act of gun violence is acceptable. I’m in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight.”