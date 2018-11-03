Model Got 36DD Breasts For Her Ex-Boyfriend, Says They Started Making Fart Noises 

32-year old Emily Nolan got 36DD when she was 23, just to please her boyfriend who was unhappy with her 36 B breasts.

But things took a turn for the worse as Nolan’s huge implants left her with pain in her neck and shoulders. As if the pain isn’t bad enough, the former model says her breasts started to make fart-like noises when she would raise her arms.

She told the Daily Mail,

Whenever I’d lift my arms, say to hug a friend, the implants would make an awful, not to mention embarrassing, fart noise. You could hear the noise every time I raised my arms, which was truly the straw that broke the camel’s back for me. Following a visit to Santa Fe and hearing the suction noises under my chest, I knew it wasn’t healthy to have them in my body

Luckily, Emily has moved on from her ex and is now happily married to a man who loves her body in it’s natural form. She is now back down to her original breast size, but after having her second extract surgery in September 2016, Emily contracted an infection which required a second minor surgery as the wound didn’t heal properly.

She has since recovered and given birth to a beautiful baby boy with her new hubby.