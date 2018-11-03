Poor Thang: Locked Up Tommie Lee Wants Fan Letters Sent To Her Cobb County Jail Address

Tommie Lee’s Team Providing An Address For Folks To Send Letters

Atasha Jefferson, better known by her stage name Tommie Lee must be planning on spending a lot more time locked down since her team is now soliciting fan support in the form of letters. Someone tweeted from Tommie’s twitter account that they would be providing an address soon for folks who want to write and send Tommie words of encouragement…or whatever you want to send. The posting wasn’t specific. They wrote, “Will be getting the address so you guys can send Tommie some letters while she’s away.”

Will be getting the address so you guys can send tommie some letters while she’s away ❤️ — Tommie Lee (@TommieLHHATL) November 2, 2018

The “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” regular was arrest last month after she allegedly assaulted her own daughter at an elementary school near Atlanta. The mother was released the same day and later that night, she reportedly violated an order to stay away from her child and was arrested again. Tommie has not been released and is awaiting a November 6th court appearance.

Meanwhile, she sent a message through someone tweeting on her account. “What we not gonna do is act like everyone is perfect.” The 34-year-old is playing her “work in progress” card.

What we’re not gonna do is act like everyone is perfect . She’s a work in progress just like everyone else. — Tommie Lee (@TommieLHHATL) November 2, 2018

Tommie is currently held in Cobb county details to send her letters soon ❤️ — Tommie Lee (@TommieLHHATL) November 2, 2018

Anywho, the address to where you can send Tommie a note has not been updated yet. You will probably have to stand by her twitter timeline if you’d like to do that! Will YOU be sending Tommie a letter?