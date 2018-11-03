Pure Comedy: Chrissy Teigen Brings Her Mom Along For Another Haunted House On ‘Ellen’ [Video]

Chrissy Teigen And Her Mom Go Through A Haunted House

Chrissy Teigen already experienced one haunted house courtesy of Ellen Degeneres this year, but being a good daughter means she had to make the trek back inside to experience the whole thing with her mom.

Ellen’s producer Andy came along for the ride as Chrissy and her mom hilariously make their way through yet another haunted house.

Halloween may be over, but watching celebs get scared is entertaining year-round.