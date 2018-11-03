Cardi B And El Alfa Just Released The Visual For Their New Collaboration, “Mi Mami” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Power 105.1

El Alfa and Cardi B Come Together For “Mi Mami”

Cardi B is always working, and she’s got another hit on her hands.

On top of dropping the new track on Friday, El Alfa and Cardi B also came through to give their fans a special treat by dropping the song’s music video, too.

Cardi just dropped her latest song “Money” early last week, only a few weeks after the release of her “Taki Taki” collab with DJ Snake, Selena Gomez and Ozuna was unleashed.

Peep the brand new music video below.

 

