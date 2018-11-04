Fair Or Foul: Teacher Arrested For Hand Delivering The Fade To A Disrespectful Student [Video]

California Teacher Arrested After Video Shows Him Fighting A Student

A Maywood, California teacher was arrested after he was involved in a fight with a student during class.

Cell phone video from the confrontation at Maywood Academy High School shows the teacher and the student exchanging blows during band class after what appears to be the student confronting and provoking the teacher.

CBS Los Angeles obtained the below video.

Many people in the community had mixed emotions on the situations with some parents being outraged at the teacher’s actions, while others acknowledged that the teacher did nothing wrong and defended himself.

Go to the next page to see the full video and decide for yourself if the teacher was in the wrong or if he handled the student and the situation correctly.