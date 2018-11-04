So Sad: Texas Mother & Her Boyfriend Charged With Beating & Sexually Assaulting 2-Year Old Daughter Before Murdering Her

Texas Mother And Her Boyfriend Arrested For Murdering 2-Year Old Daughter

Tiaundra Christon, 21, confessed to murdering her 2-year-old daughter Hazana Anderson and allegedly keeping the child’s body in her car for three days,

According to KCentTV, Christon and her boyfriend, Kenny D’Shawn Hewett are both charged with tampering with physical evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse.

Multiple agencies found the body near State Highway 146 in Texas City earlier this week.

The 2-year-old had been missing for nearly a week. Christon was arrested and charged with child endangerment for allegedly leaving the child alone near a pond and giving a false report to police.

She also told detectives she and Hewett were at a hotel in Houston from Oct. 17th through Oct. 20 during which the child was murdered.

KCentTV reports that both parents allegedly beat the child who was crying loudly and the two got carried away. Christon said the child was going in and out of consciousness, so she and Hewett put her in the bath tub to attempt to revive her, according to reports. Christon stated that as she was removing the child from the tub, she said she noticed signs of sexual assault on the child. She then says the child died later that night.

Christon told police the child was cold to the touch, so she and Hewett tried to use a hair dryer to warm her up, and while doing so, the hair dryer began burning the child’s skin. She also said she kept the body in the backseat of her car for three days, inside a plastic trash bag, reports KCentTV. On Oct. 23, Christon said she and Hewett wrapped the bag with the body inside with rope, and tied a heavy rock to it. They then tossed the body into a body of water near Moses Bayou and Texas 146 in Galveston County.