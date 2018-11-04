Bye Bye Becky: White Woman Who Harassed Black Women In Apartment Complex Now Facing Charges For Lying

Woman That Harassed Black Girls At Apartment Building Turns Herself In After Ducking Warrant

Susan Westwood, aka “South Park Susan”, was wanted for assaulting and threatening two women in Charlotte after their video went viral.

The video was shared more than 24,000 times on Facebook, showed the altercation that took place in the parking lot of a South Park apartment complex. Westwood can be seen threatening two black women accusing them of lying about living there.

One of the women reportedly filed a police report, saying she was physically assaulted and threatened with bodily injury by the suspect, Susan Westwood.

Earlier this week police issued a misdemeanor warrant for misuse of the 911 system against Westwood, but officers were not originally able to find her. Police said she falsely claimed people near her home were trying to break into nearby residences.

Westwood reportedly turned herself in to the Sunset Beach Police Department on November 3rd. She was then transported to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department and served wih the outstanding misdemeanor warrant as well as four criminal summons.