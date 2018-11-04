Take Care: Drake Says He Was Racially Profiled At Vancouver Casino

Drake Says He Was Racially Profiled

A Vancouver casino is feeling Drake’s wrath. Drizzy posted on social media that he wasn’t allowed to gamble at Parq Vancouver and claimed he was racially profiled.

“Worst run business I have ever witnessed,” wrote Drake. “Profiling me and not allowing me to gamble when I had everything they originally asked me for.”

Before that Drake hit the stage at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

Parq has since released a statement apologizing to Drizzy but also didn’t deny the profiling.

“You may be aware of a situation at our casino last night. On behalf of Parq Vancouver we would like to apologize for the experience our customer had. We are operating in one of the most complex, highly regulated industries and are always looking to better our communication and customer service. We are constantly improving our communications process to ensure that these new regulations are better understood by all guests. We categorically stand against racism of any kind. We are committed to providing a safe, secure and enjoyable experience for all.

An updated statement from Parq Vancouver: https://t.co/gfJqjWdqLJ — Parq Vancouver (@parqvancouverbc) November 4, 2018

Their “operations” excuse sounds a lot like yes, we did have some questions for Drake—but no, it wasn’t because of his race.

Parq’s now being obliterated by Drizzy fans and other people claiming they too were profiled.

I was there last month and they were definitely not trying to serve me food and asked if I was even staying there.. @parqvancouverbc do better. https://t.co/6R708afnHf — peace (@laaapaix) November 4, 2018

I was there last month and they were definitely not trying to serve me food and asked if I was even staying there.. @parqvancouverbc do better. https://t.co/6R708afnHf — peace (@laaapaix) November 4, 2018

Do YOU think Parq was profiling Drake???