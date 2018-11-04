Christian Coupling: Michelle Williams Details Her Faithful Fiancé Loving Her Despite Her Depression

Michelle Williams Speaks On Chad Johnson Engagement

Michelle Williams is speaking out further on her Chad Johnson engagement. The “Chad Loves Michelle” star and her fiance sat down with Robin Roberts Friday to discuss a number of topics including her depression battle.

According to Michelle while she was in a treatment facility for the illness, her fiance was understanding of her need to get help. She also added that after treatment she no longer labels people as “crazy.”

“Michelle has a great perspective on it because the brain is an organ as well,” Johnson said. “If we have a kidney problem, we go get it checked, if we heart problem, we go get it checked. But when it comes to the brain for some reason we label people as crazy.” Williams chimed in, “When I was in the mental health facility, I didn’t see anybody that looked crazy. I didn’t see anybody strapped up, I didn’t see anybody doing crazy behavior. And literally since then, I watch my mouth. I don’t call people crazy anymore. Some people…they just need help.”

She also added that Chad managed to love her “in sickness and in health” despite them not even being married.

“I said ‘Babe, I will understand if you leave. I can go to bed at night knowing that you left because were praying for a wife but not a depressed one,'” Williams said. “But he showed me sickness and in health already before marriage.”

Shoutout to Chad for sticking it out with Michelle, some other men would’ve left.

The couple’s OWN show premiered Saturday at 9 p.m.



